Bertie County couple wins $375,990 Cash 5 jackpot buying online tickets

A Bertie County couple is nearly $376,000 richer after buying Cash 5 tickets online.

Tony Rawls, a real estate broker from Colerain, bought extra Cash 5 tickets online for the April 3rd drawing. When he woke up he had an email congratulating him for winning the $375,990 jackpot.

Tony and his wife, Jolene Morris started using Online Play for its convenience. "I like the account part and I like being notified," Rawls said. "I don't have to check my ticket."

While the state's Stay At Home order remains in effect, the lottery decided to lift the requirement that winners of prizes of $100,000 or more claim their prize in person. Since Rawls had an Online Play account, he had the choice of getting his prize money from an electronic funds transfer or by certified check. After federal and state tax withholdings, Tony and Jolene took home $266,027 and received their prize on Friday.

Rawls says the couple plans to invest their winnings. "It's life-altering. It puts a different perspective on our retirement plan," he said. "It just makes it a little bit better."

