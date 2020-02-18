Bernie Sanders opening Greenville office ahead of 2020 election

Bernie Sanders is turning his eyes to North Carolina.

He is opening five offices in the state, including one in Greenville. Bernie 2020 announced the other offices are in Charlotte, Durham, and Winston-Salem.

His campaign says more than 5,000 people went to rallies in Durham and Charlotte. His Greenville office will be on South Memorial Drive and is opening on Wednesday night.

The Pitt County GOP opened an office earlier this year to support candidates for local, state, and national offices.