Bernie Sanders office opens in Greenville

The Bernie 2020 campaign announced a major expansion of its North Carolina operation with The hiring of new staff and the opening of four field offices, one of which is in Greenville.

The office is located at 663 South Memorial Drive in Greenville.

The idea of the office openings came after Bernie Sanders visited our state last Friday and brought in more than 5,200 supporters.

The office held an open house earlier Wednesday evening to welcome supporters and show off their new space.

One supporter says she loves that Bernie supporters bring in young people along with older people who have the same views.

Supporters at the open house also stuck around to watch the debate.

Bernie 2020 also recently launched a $5.5 million ad campaign across North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states.