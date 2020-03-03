Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department hosting annual auction Saturday

A local fire department is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend.

The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 38th annual Farm Equipment Sale on Saturday, March 7.

Auction items, including trucks, trailers, farm equipment, antiques and tools, will be up for grabs. The event will also feature bbq plates, cakes and sweets.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the fire department to help them pay for equipment and other needed resources.

Only cash or check will be accepted at the auction. For a list of auction items, click here.​

The auction starts at 9 a.m. at the Belvoir Fire Department located at 4189 NC 33 in Greenville.