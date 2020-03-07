Belvoir Fire Department holds annual auction

A big crowd turned out Saturday for an auction to benefit a Pitt County fire department.

The Belvoir Fire Department held its 38th annual farm equipment auction and BBQ dinner.

Organizers say about 3.000 people from the community and surrounding areas gathered to have their chance to bid on 1,500 items.

The money made at the auction goes towards funding equipment and operating expenses for the fire department.

Community volunteers came out to help prepare auction items and serve food.

Charles Tucker, President of Belvoir Fire Department says, "Community involvement, its not just the fire department. All the firemen are here, but it's probably over 100 people that make this day happen and the community comes out and really supports us on that."

The auction started at 9:00 a.m. and went into the afternoon.