Belk stores reopen

Belk is opening its department stores around North Carolina as part of the state's phase one reopening.

Belk locations like the one in Kinston had a crowd ready to buy Monday afternoon.

The stores have new procedures to protect customers and employees.

Fittings rooms are closed, and customers are not allowed to try on clothing.

All employees are wearing face masks and offering customers hand sanitizer.

Jeffrey Williford, Belk store manager says, "It just feels great to keep everyone safe that's why we are following very closely to all of the CDC recommendations and just making sure we keep all of our associates and customers safe but we are so excited to see everyone."

Item returns are done in a separate area from new purchases. The stores are also offering curbside pick up.

