Beleaguered state agency tripling staff to handle unemployment claims

A state agency that has been crippled by new unemployment claims because of COVID-19 plans to triple its staff.

In the last month, more than 630,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state.

Prior to the outbreak, the Division of Employment Security had approximately 500 staff members. They have since added 403 people, and by the end of next week they hope to add another 700. Those include 600 private call center agents and 100 Division of Workforce Solutions staff.

"This will be the largest number of people working to provide unemployment benefits in North Carolina's history," said Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary of DES. "We are prepared to take whatever steps we need to take to deliver the help North Carolinians need during these difficult times."

DES has come under fire in the past couple of weeks for people not being able to reach the agency and for a backlog of claims.

To date, $350 million in unemployment claims have been paid out to more than 210,000 people.

