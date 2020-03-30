Beaufort updates State of Emergency, restricts part-time residents

Carteret County Health Officials confirmed the county's first coronavirus-related death Monday afternoon.

Because the person was not a full-time resident, the death won't be included in local statistics, but residents say it's a reminder for those along the coast about the magnitude of what the world is facing.

"It's just very sad. It's scary to think that there might be so many more to come," said Amy Jones, a Beaufort resident.

Health officials say the individual who died was a Virginia resident in their 80's, who had several underlying health concerns. A sobering sign of the importance for everyone to do their part by following health and safety guidelines.

"If everybody can just do this for a couple of weeks we can get through this," Jones pleaded.

With Governor Cooper's shelter in place order in effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, the town of Beaufort is taking extra steps to keep residents safe.

"You can feel how many people in the community are supporting this collectively and they're doing what the mayor has asked us to do and what the town commissioners have asked us to do," said fellow Beaufort resident Adeline Talbot.

One thing the town has asked is for visitors and part-time residents to stay put. Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, any part-time residents not already in their home, will not be allowed into town.

"Coming and staying here where we are relatively protected is a wonderful idea. But I don't think they should be carrying the germs back-and-forth," added resident Peggy Reilly.

The town's updated State of Emergency also includes limitations on dock services available to boat owners, the restriction of gatherings of any number of people outside an individual home, and banning short-term rentals for 90 days.

"We need to close ourselves off and keep the virus as far away as possible," Reilly explained.

But with 11 confirmed cases in Carteret County, the virus is already in the area and some residents fear the worst may still be yet to come. "There's going to be suffering. There just is. I don't know how else we work around that," added Talbot.

As of now, town leaders are not setting up a checkpoint at the only unblocked entrance to the town, but should visitors continue to come to the town, they will set one up and only permanent Carteret County residents will be allowed in town.