Beaufort taking additional steps toward reopening

Beaufort is taking additional steps to reopen after being closed to just residents.

On Friday, the town will no longer be closed to those who live outside of Carteret County, while businesses not deemed "essential" can begin to sell their products for curbside pickup, mail delivery, or delivery to people's doorstep while maintaining social distancing standards.

The town will also allow real estate companies to show properties as long as they are vacant, social distancing is maintained, and frequently touched surfaces are disinfected. Marinas will now be allowed to provide services to those who live outside of the county.

Mayor Rett Newton says the town will reopen in a new environment where social distancing and hygiene emphasis will continue for the foreseeable future. "The crowded, large-scale events we frequently host in Beaufort will need to be scaled or postponed for COVID-19 considerations," said the mayor. "Summer 2020 in Beaufort will be a big challenge."

On Monday the town removed a police barricade that kept visitors out.

