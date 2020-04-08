Beaufort setting up police checkpoints

An Eastern Carolina town is setting up police checkpoints to keep out visitors.

Beaufort will start this on Thursday on Turner Street near U.S. 70.

The Carteret County town declared a state of emergency back on March 17th due to the coronavirus and then issued a stay-at-home order that took effect March 25th.

The town says they will allow entry to those who are full-time, year-round residents of Carteret County; those who were sheltering in place in the town as of March 31st.; people who work for an essential business or government service in the town; and those who are providing necessary care for a town resident.

To gain entry, each adult in a vehicle must provide ONE of these forms of documentation

• Valid NC driver’s license (or other government-issued ID) with a Carteret County address

• COVID-19 Entry Pass issued by the Town of Beaufort (apply at entrypass@beaufortnc.org)

• Proof you are engaging in an Essential Business, Outdoor Service, or Essential Government Service. Examples of proof include:

o For employees: pay stub, identification badge, letter from employer, etc.

o For customers: medical or veterinarian appointment cards, letter from service provider, summons, prescription bottle, claim ticket, order confirmation, etc.

Please be aware that without the above identification, you will be denied entry into Beaufort.

At the checkpoint, you must follow these rules or be denied entry:

• Remain in your vehicle at all times. Do not approach the police officers.

• Close all windows.

• Hold documentation up to the closed window, on the side the officer approaches. If there are questions, follow instructions from the officer on how to proceed.