Beaufort police chief and mayor on defunding police departments

Calls for social justice and reform are taking on a new definition as protesters across the country are now demanding police departments be defunded or disbanded altogether.

In the wake of George Floyd's killing two weeks ago, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender spoke passionately before crowds of protesters on Sunday, calling for an end to policing as we know it.

Bender says the council has a veto-proof majority to move forward with disbanding the police department, dramatically changing the city's approach to public safety and emergency response.

It's a move that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has refused to support, and one that Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton says would be hard to fathom here in the east.

"Our first responders are part of the foundation of the community. I can't imagine we'd ever considered defunding our first responders," Newton says.

Officials in New York City and Los Angeles have already made commitments to defund their police departments.

A plan that will see more investment in social and community programs.

"Every single year we're constantly re-evaluating. We do tweak it. And there are vehicle, equipment requirements, and personnel requirements that are all part of that calculus," Newton adds.

Beaufort has already seen two peaceful protests held within the last week, and a third scheduled for Tuesday.

As the cries for reform growing louder, Police Chief Paul Burdette says an open dialogue is crucial.

"The reason we have that tremendous is support is because we've put the effort into maintaining the relationship we have within our community," says Burdette.

Adding, defunding departments possibly having a counterproductive effect in the fight for reform.

"That's going to make it that much more difficult to maintain the people we want in this job," Burdette explains.

Minneapolis wouldn't be the first city to disband their police department if they do so. Camden, New Jersey disbanded their police department in 2012. Compton, California took the same step back in 2000.