Beaufort man killed in single-car crash

A Beaufort man was killed in a single-car accident in Carteret County on Sunday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says that James Zientek was driving south on Highway 101 when he lost control of his car, a 1998 Volkswagen.

The car ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch culvert, and overturned in a canal.

Zientek was stuck under water for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Troopers say they do not think speed was a factor.

Beaufort Fire & EMS as well as the Carteret County Sheriff's Office assistsed.

The road was blocked for about an hour.