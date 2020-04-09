Beaufort checkpoints begin relating to COVID-19

One waterfront town that is normally a tourist destination is turning visitors away to protect their community from the coronavirus.

Starting Thursday afternoon, police will only allow residents and people with passes through a checkpoint off Highway 70 into the town of Beaufort.

Town residents, including those who live here part-time and have been in town since March 31st, are allowed in. Caregivers and others who work in Beaufort are also allowed through, but the system will keep tourists out for now.

Beaufort normally attracts tourists who come for the waterfront lined with shops and restaurants. Essentially, that atmosphere is on hold until the pandemic passes. Despite the town cutting down their entrances and declaring a State of Emergency over the past few weeks, residents say it hasn’t been enough.

Resident Mark Sorgatz, said, “They’ve tried to ask people to not come here to visit, but everybody just keeps coming down and coming down.

Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton said, “This is a completely different paradigm for Beaufort. We always welcome visitors here, but in this case, in the middle of this pandemic, we need to dissuade people from out of Carteret County and out of the state from coming here.“

The mayor also said, many of their year-round residents in Beaufort are seniors, and health experts have said, seniors are high risk with COVID-19.

For now, the checkpoint is going to be operating 24/7, and it is the only way into town, as other roads are blocked off. Town officials said, walkers and cyclists who come over the bridge will not be stopped by police, but the checkpoint is here to filter through the people who want to drive into town

Beaufort police said car windows should be rolled up when coming to the checkpoint, and they ask that ID’s and passes be shown through the window.