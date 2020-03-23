Beaufort Wine & Food raising money for impacted restaurant & bar workers

One organization in Beaufort is doing its part to help restaurant workers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Beaufort Wine and Food has started a relief fund in Carteret County for any restaurant worker that has experienced a wage disruption or layoff due to the shutdown of restaurants and bars.

Executive Director Christine Garnett says they’ve been given an opportunity to reach out and show support for the restaurant industry that has supported them over the years. And with uncertainty surrounding when they may be able to go back to work, Garnett says those community members need their support now more than ever.

Garnett says any industry workers wishing to apply or those that would like to donate can do so on the Beaufort Wine and Food website. You can click the related link to take you to that website.

So far they have raised more $27,000.

