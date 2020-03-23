Beaufort Sheltering in Place Proclamation effective Wednesday morning

The town of Beaufort, NC has issued an additional proclamation following its State of Emergency that requires residents to stay at home unless going out to perform essential activities.

The proclamation is to stay at home, limit movement, close roads, and restrict the operation of places of employment. It goes into effect Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. If residents violate the order, they could be prosecuted for a misdemeanor crime.

All Orders are enforceable by local law enforcement agencies, including the Police Department of the Town of Beaufort. As provided by North Carolina General Statutes and the Code of Ordinances of the Town of Beaufort, violation of or failure to comply with the proclamation could constitute a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.

The proclamation wording is listed below

This proclamation directs:

A. All individuals currently living in the town of Beaufort, NC to remain at their place of residence, except that they may leave to:

a. Engage in certain essential activities; or

b. Work for essential business; or

c. Provide essential government services.

B. All businesses with physical locations in the town of

Beaufort to cease nonessential operations;

c. continuation of essential government services;

d. road closures to restrict access into and out of town; and

e. all individuals to report COVID-19 symptoms or exposure and self-isolate

This Proclamation is authorized by § 166A-19.31 of the North Carolina General Statutes and Chapter 33 of the Code of Ordinances for the Town of Beaufort.

The State of Emergency previously declared by the Town of Beaufort on March 17, 2020, remains in effect and applies to all areas inside the city limits of the Town.

This Proclamation becomes effective at 6:00 AM on March 25, 2020, and remains in effect until 5:59 AM on April 22, 2020, or until extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended.

All orders previously issued by the Governor of the State of North Carolina and other North Carolina officials remain in full force and effect, including Executive Orders issued since March 10, 2020, and the March 17, 2020 Order of Abatement of Imminent Hazard issued by the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.