Beaufort County man accused of firing shots into Pitt County home

A 26-year-old man from Beaufort County is under a $1 million bond in Pitt County. This all stems from a shooting this past weekend.

Pitt County deputies say Marquis Davis shot into a home on Pam Drive on Sunday. The arrest warrant says he also took a gun from a car and shot towards someone. The warrants say both of these happened on Sunday.

Deputies say Davis has been previously convicted of assault with deadly weapon charges from 2017 and had been sentenced to about a year and a half to two and a half years in jail.

We aren't sure if any alleged targets were hurt.