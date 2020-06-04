Beaufort County deputies looking for missing 22-year-old

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Deputies say Marina Acosta has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say she left her home driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with the NC license plate PAM-1075.

Acosta is 5’ 3”, weighs about 175 lbs and was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal striped shirt, black shorts and sandals.

If you have any information on where she is, call the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 252-946-7111.