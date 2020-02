A man will spend the next 8 years behind bars after authorities say they found two dozen guns in his home.

Davon Reid from Chocowinity was arrested in November of 2018 after authorities say they found 24 guns in his home, including a shotgun.

Reid is a convicted criminal, so he is not allowed to have a gun. He was previously convicted on cocaine charges

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison with 3 years of supervised release.