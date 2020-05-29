Beaufort County Sheriff's Office makes 27 recent drug arrests

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped drug activity or drug arrests.

During the last two months of sheltering, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit continued to investigate complaints of drug activity in Beaufort County.

Investigators say they used safety precautions such as masks and gloves while dealing with people selling or using drugs.

Investigators have arrested or obtained warrants on the following 27 people so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

(1) Shalanda Flynn, 42 years of age, of 38 Sam’s Road in Chocowinity. Flynn was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Schedule I (Ecstasy), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(2) Nechola Harvey, 65 years of age, of 114 Harveys Hamlet Road in Washington. Harvey was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(3) Quentin Pritchard, 35 years of age, of 1337 Carolynn Street in Greenville. Pritchard was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(4) Austin Moore, 36 years of age, of 1227 Maple Street in Washington. Moore was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(5) Arika-Dare Elizabeth Byrum, 34 years of age, of 1494 Biggs Road in Pinetown. Byrum was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(6) Shelia Cantarero, 55 years of age, of 118 Harvette Road in Washington. Cantarero was charged with Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(7) Sonny Ray Cobb, 25 years of age, of 3427 Wharton Station Road in Washington. Cobb was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(8) Theron Booker, 21 years of age, of 3427 Wharton Station Road in Washington. Booker was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(9) Derrick Wiggins, 31 years of age, of 542 Beaufort Street in Grimesland. Wiggins was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent

to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV (Alprazolam).

(10) William Little, 27 years of age, of Bonner Circle in Washington. Little was charge with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(11) Christopher Bright, 32 years of age, of 47 Mary Street in Chocowinity. Bright was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(12) Jasmine Maurizzio, 25 years of age, of 4615 Haddock Drive in Washington. Maurizzio was charged with Possession of Ecstasy a Schedule I controlled substance.

(13) Lindsay Ore, 28 years of age, of 1945 Crag Burn Lane in Raleigh. Ore was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

(14) Patrick Rodgers, 42 years of age, of 3427 Wharton Station Road in Washington. Rodgers was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(15) James Rodgers, 62 years of age, of 3427 Wharton Station Road in Washington. Rodgers was charged with Possession of

Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(16) Darries McCarter, 36 years of age, of 225 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Washington. McCarter was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(17) Bradley Coward, 29 years of age, of 402 Havens Street in Washington. Coward was charged with Flee to Elude Arrest using a Motor Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(18) Alyssa Taylor, 22 years of age, of 2039 Slatestone Road in Washington. Taylor was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(19) Bradley Nixon, 37 years of age, of 19021 Hwy. 264 East in Pinetown. Nixon was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Amphetamine a Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of Alprazolam a Schedule IV controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(20) Jovani Lerma, 23 years of age, of 106 Bonner Circle in Washington. Lerma was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(21) Antonio Guilford, 32 years of age, of 836 Fleming Street in Washington. Guilford was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(22) Jamel Boston, 42 years of age, of 503 Weston Road in Grimesland. Boston was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(23) Joseph Carter, 39 years of age, of 256 Old Mill Road in Chocowinity. Carter was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(24) Charles Erickson, 18 years of age, of 518 Northwood Drive in Washington. Erickson was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(25) William Daniels, 55 years of age, of 608 W. 10th Street in Washington. Daniels was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(26) Jonathan Brooks, 25 years of age, of 6444 Kelly Road in Bath. Brooks was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving while License Revoked

(27) Louis Gurganus, 43 years of age, of 91 Tonya Lane in Bath. Gurganus was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

