Beaufort County Community College transitioning to online classes

Another community college is shutting down the classrooms in favor of online instruction.

Beaufort County Community College announced this afternoon that at 5:00 p.m. they will make that transition to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus on campus.

BCCC says the change will last through April 5th. The college says then it will reassess the outbreak in the area to see if they need to continue with online instruction.

They will also postpone all continuing education courses that cannot meet in an online format through April 5th. The college says all events on campus are canceled through May 1st.

BCCC says nursing and allied health praticals, along with basic law enforcement training will continue face-to-face labs. In those situations, the college says students and faculty will practice safe social distancing.

