Beaufort County Community College saves students over $50,000 on new textbooks

New textbooks, called Open-Source Textbooks, are saving students more than $50,000 per semester at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC).

Open-Source Textbooks are licensed under an open copyright license and made available online to be freely used by students and teachers.

Some professors at BCCC are using Open-Source Textbooks to decrease the cost of student's education and help them stretch financial aid or scholarships.

Professors seek out Open-Source Textbooks from a curated online library developed by academics from all over the country, then add additional material.

The textbooks cover the basics, and professors use their materials by adding current events or updated research to keep the information current.

Community College leaders say they hope the Open-Source Textbooks continue to spread across the Beaufort County Community College campus.