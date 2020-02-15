Beaufort County CC now home to state's largest emergency training pad

Beaufort County Community College has a new emergency training pad that will help prepare future law enforcement officers in the state.

Until two weeks ago law enforcement students at Beaufort County Community College had to drive an hour and a half for emergency vehicle training. The construction of the new emergency vehicle pad finished two weeks ago and is now open.

Beaufort County Community College received $2.6 million in funds from the Connect NC Bond Referendum for what is now the largest training pad in the state.

William Chrisman is a specialized driving instructor at BCCC, and he says this training location is crucial for the students.

"This is a great space for us to come train because its a safe environment, plenty of space, no obstacles and it's away from the general public," Chrisman explains.

Stadium lights will also be installed so that trainees can perform night time training courses.

"One of the most dangerous things they do is operate a motor vehicle responding to emergencies, and having the ability to have a space where they can go train and become more proficient at operating a vehicle safely helps everyone," added Chrisman.

In March the school will also begin offering motorcycle safety courses.