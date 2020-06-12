Beaufort Co. commissioners to discuss paying Pitt Co. to house jail inmates

Beaufort County commissioners will discuss moving inmates from their county jail to another county.

Commissioners will meet in special session Monday evening. On the agenda is discussing negotiations with Pitt County for housing inmates at its detention facility.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance says Beaufort County reached out to her about them renting an entire block in her jail.

Dance says that block could house up to 96 inmates, and the agreement would be for 90 days.

The sheriff said Pitt County normally gets $100 a day for each inmate, and that's what she would expect from Beaufort County.

Dance would allow Beaufort County detention officers to provide security for their own prisoners, while Pitt County would provide food, lights, and medical.

Beaufort County commissioner Hood Richardson says they need to vacate the jail to finish needed repairs on the facility.