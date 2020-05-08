Beaches and parking lots open on North Topsail Beach

Several beaches are reopening this weekend, after trying to keep tourists away for the past several weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

North Topsail Beach, Surf City, and Topsail Beach all opened their parking lots. People are now allowed back at the beaches much like they could before the pandemic began. But leaders remind beachgoers, COVID-19 is still a concern and they’re enforcing safety guidelines.

Enforcement in Surf City began at 5 p.m. Friday night. Masks are required in businesses, and police are also patrolling beaches. Police will fine violators and groups of more than 10 people who violate the number of people who can gather in one place. Violators face a $50 fine.

The first day of reopening was a windy day, so the newly reopened parking lots weren’t full and the beaches weren’t crowded either. Many of the people who came out said they just wanted to get out of the house.

“The weather been a little bit nicer, a little less windy, I’m sure it would’ve been much more crowded, but yeah, I’m still a little bit nervous,“ said Sarah Raisanen.

Local leaders hope the reopening allows the tourist-based economy to pick back up.

Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin said he hopes for the best. “Our businesses are suffering badly, and this will give them some relief. Plus it will give the people that want to come and vacation a relief as well.“

With Memorial Day approaching, leaders remind people to be cautious and remember that masks are required inside of surf city businesses, and social distancing is being enforced.

Short term rentals are allowed starting this weekend in multiple beach towns, and Fort Macon State Park will reopen Saturday morning.