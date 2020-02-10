Beach renourishment work underway along the coast

Work to replace the sand that was lost during recent hurricanes is now underway along our coast.

A ten mile beach renourishment project is now underway as crews are currently placing sand near the circle in Atlantic Beach, and will work their way westward to Emerald Isle.

In total 2 million cubic yards will be dredged up from just offshore and placed on the beach. It's all part of a $30 million project paid for through a combination of funding from local, state, and federal governments.

The work to keep the beaches healthy serves several purposes, including protection from future storms. It also helps create more towel space for beachgoers.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper says, "These things are things that we plan for-for years so when they come to fruition it's great to finally see the first sand come out and our shore protection office does a great job and we're excited to see this happening and know that it will be done well before the season."

Crews will continue working around the clock until the work is complete.

They have until April 30th to finish.