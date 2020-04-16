Beach re-nourishment project nears completion

Crystal Coast beaches have been without visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that doesn’t mean the beaches are empty because work continues on the beach re-nourishment project.

"We've got about 6,500 linear feet to go out of the 9.55 miles, so we're right there at the home stretch,” said Greg Rudolph with Carteret County Shore Protection.

The beach renourishment project began back in the beginning of February in Atlantic Beach, and crews worked their way through Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach, and are now finishing up in Emerald Isle.

Rudolph said, "This project is a 2 million cubic yard project. A dump truck holds about 12 for reference, and we've got about 260,000 cubic yards to go."

According to project leaders, the new sand not only provides more towel space for beach goers, but also protects the island and everything on it from future storms.

"Behind us is the town's Western regional beach access and it's probably the most popular access on the entire island. That parking lot holds about 200 cars, and people come here for the beach. That beach was pretty much erased during Hurricane Florence. Our job here is to put back the dune which you can see in the background," said Rudolph.

He said the job is still moving on track despite delays from a recent storm and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our contractor has done a magnificent job. They started worrying about COVID-19 probably back in January, and they've done a wonderful job, and everything is going well," said Rudolph.