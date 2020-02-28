Beach project to improve North Topsail Beach underway

A beach renourishment project to improve North Topsail Beach is underway.

Beach crews have been bulldozing sand to improve the beach's berm. That's the section of the beach in front of the dunes.

Town officials remind residents and visitors that the beach's berm is different than its dunes, and therefore people should not expect to see a dune-like structure from the beach renourishment work.

They say the project is to restore the berm as the first line of defense during storms until the dunes are completely rebuilt following Hurricane Florence damage.

Visitors to North Topsail Beach are relieved to see progress continue nearly a-year-and-a-half after Hurricane Florence.

Beachgoer Sue Mixon said, "It took out all the dunes. It was just totally flat. You could just drive up the street and see the ocean. I was shocked when I got out here today because last time I was here it wasn't like this. But hopefully, it's a good thing."

The berm project will take place across most of the town's waterfront- which is about 6 miles long. It's expected to be complete by the end of March.