Beach officials stress pandemic & water safety as weather warms up

The weather is warming up and with beaches reopened to visitors coastal towns are welcoming back tourists with a reminder to be safe.

Staying safe at the beach includes a little bit more than just being cautious in the water this summer.

Ken Jones, Pine Knoll Shores Mayor says, "Watch out for each other as we have been in doing our social distancing and of course watch out for each other in the water."

As beach goers keep 6 feet of distance from others in mind, officials are warning to be aware of dangerous rip currents that claimed several lives along the Crystal Coast last year.

Jason Baker, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Chief says, "Always have flotation with you. We always say to have some sort of flotation with you, boogie board, a $10.00 float from the grocery store and just be respectful of the ocean and be safe in the ocean."

Having a boogie board or float can not only keep you safe, but it can be lifesaving if you try to help a swimmer in distress.

Baker says, "It's harder than it looks to go out there and get somebody. It's very tiring and if you get tired you need some type of flotation to hang on to, and if you make it out to the person and you have your boogie board and you get tired then both of you can hang out til we get there."

The town of Pine Knoll Shores is also going to great lengths to ensure visitors know what water conditions are throughout the day and that they understand the meaning of the warning flags.

Baker says, "The lowest we'll ever fly is yellow because you always need to be cautious. Yellow flag is intermediate risk, red flag is high risk, and a double red flag which means no swimming it's very hazardous and you just need to stay out of the water."

In an effort to help beachgoers remember these meanings they have drink koozies and book marks.

First responders in Pine Knoll Shores will be able to get to beach emergencies quicker than before with a new emergency beach access.

They're also loaning out boogie boards that visitors can use for free while on the beach.

