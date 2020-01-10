Basketball coach benched at Bertie High School

An Eastern Carolina high school basketball coach has been benched for the rest of the season for unknown reasons.

Derrick Bond is no longer head coach at Bertie High School.

Superintendent Otis Smallwood confirmed that Bond has been removed, but won't give any specifics.

Bond is still teaching at the school and has been a coach at Bertie since 2016.

Assistant Coach Chris Jordan has taken over the head coaching job.

The Falcons, who are 4-6 so far this season, have a home game tonight with Currituck County.

