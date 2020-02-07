Barrier island freed of 9,000 truckloads of Dorian wreckage

In the five months since Hurricane Dorian battered North Carolina's Outer Banks, workers have hauled away more than 9,000 dump truck loads of debris from a single island, and they're still not done.

Hyde County emergency management director Justin Gibbs told The Virginian-Pilot that more than 6,650 tons so far have been put in trucks and ferried to the mainland for disposal in landfills.

The waste includes thousands of damaged trees, parts of hundreds of ruined homes and big household appliances.

The bill for removing the junk from Ocracoke Island was $26 million, and counting.

AP-WF-02-07-20 1339GMT