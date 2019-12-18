Bank robber gets max for Roanoke Rapids heist

A Raleigh man will spend the next 20 years in federal prison for robbing an Eastern Carolina bank.

Dannie Parker Jr. was given the maximum sentence by U.S. District Judge James Dever.

After a two-day trial in April, the 49-year-old Parker was found guilty in the December 28, 2017 holdup of the PNC Bank in Roanoke Rapids.

The feds say Parker gave tellers a handwritten note and made off with nearly $2,000. The unarmed man was caught a short time later on I-95 after police blocked traffic on the interstate. The U.S. Attorney says police found the money and the note in the passenger seat of his car.

Parker had two previous bank robbery convictions and was actually out of federal supervised release when he robbed the Roanoke Rapids bank, according to a news release.

