Baby pantry providing supplies to people in need in Pitt County

A local church is helping to make sure babies and their parents have essential supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lifetime of Joy Baby Pantry is part of Hollywood Church located just south of Greenville.

The organization supports children under age 5, and their parents, by providing items like diapers, formula, hygiene products, and new and gently used clothes.

The pantry provides these goods free of charge, but asks that you contact the church to schedule an appointment to pick supplies up.

The pantry is holding a diaper drive this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 pm. You can make financial donations, or just pull up to the side of the church with supplies and volunteers will unload your donation directly from your trunk.