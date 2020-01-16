Baby found safe in South Carolina after being kidnapped in Rocky Mount

A baby is being reunited with its mother after the boy's father is accused of kidnapping and taking him to South Carolina.

Rocky Mount police say they were originally called earlier today to Ravenswood Drive for a breaking and entering in progress call. They quickly found out from Laquana Whitaker that her 3-month-old son had been taken.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal's Office, Jerry Stevens II was arrested in Bennettsville, some 150 miles away.

Stevens is facing kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault charges. He is in a South Carolina jail, awaiting his return to Rocky Mount.

The baby and mom and currently being reunited.

