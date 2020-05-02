Decomposed explosives removed from Kinston resident's home

Officials in Lenoir County say a bomb squad from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base removed decomposed explosives from the house of a Kinston resident on Saturday.

The Explosive Ordinance Division says the explosives were not dynamite, but possible highly volatile pyrotechnics.

“It was not dynamite, but it was an explosive device,” Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Jerri King said. “They have retrieved that and are taking it to a secondary location for appropriate disposal.”

According to officials, a resident on Parrott Avenue in Kinston notified the police department around 11:30 a.m. Saturday that he found, what was believed to be, 5-6 sticks of dynamite in a home that he had recently purchased.

Investigators found that the house has not been lived in for nearly two decades.

“The caller made the right call,” said Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear. “We wanted to side on the side of precaution and get this away from this area as safely as possible.”

Locklear said the explosives were found in a box labeled "highly explosive" and was in a red wrapper.

The EOD moved the explosives to another location to be safely detonated.

All homeowners evacuated in the area were allowed to return to their homes.