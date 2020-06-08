BIG ROCK: Blue Marlin already boated this morning on day one of tournament

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament is underway with a record-breaking purse.

The tournament says 204 boats are participating this year with the purse of $3,343,975.

Lines were put in the water at 9:00 a.m. for this, the 63rd annual Big Rock.

Already 'Tail Gunner' boated a Blue Marlin, at around 10:15 a.m. There is no estimate yet on when they would return to Big Rock Landing.

The larget Blue will net a $1.14 million dollar prize, while the first one boated over 500 pounds gets $552,500.

Today there are 189 boats out in the water.

