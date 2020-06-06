BCCC Holds Graduation ceremony and parade for seniors

Beaufort County Community College will hold its Commencement ceremony Saturday at 10 p.m.

Though students, faculty, and staff will not be able to attend the school's 53rd ceremony in person because of social distancing requirements with COVID-19, they will be able to Livestream the event.

They will also still have in attendance, their Commencement speaker, state senator Erica Smith, the Chair of BCCC Board of Trustees Reverent Dr. Robert Cayton, and BCCC President Dr. David Loope. Academic deans will read the names of all graduates from their respective programs as well, as a way to make the ceremony as similar to the original event as possible.

The whole ceremony should be about 45 minutes, and a special graduation parade on campus will follow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During that, students will be able to drive to receive their diploma jackets from Rev. Dr. Cayton and Dr. Loope, while faculty and staff cheer them on along the way.

Students can pick up their caps, gowns, and tassels later in the week, on Wednesday and Thursday.