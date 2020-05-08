BBQ cooking teams come together to provide meals for Wayne Memorial Hospital

BBQ cooking teams that can't take part in any competitions due to the pandemic found another way to hone their skills and help out at the same time.

Friday at Wayne Memorial Hospital they fired up their grills and cookers to make BBQ and serve the hospital staff.

Thursday night several BBQ cooking teams who compete at different events across the state, came together to prepare.

Organizers tell us they were more than happy to get together to cook for the employees because cooking competitions across the state have been canceled. The teams are normally battling it out for the rights to the best BBQ, but Friday was all about giving back.

Pitmaster Jeffrey Parkhurst says, "They canceled all of the get togethers and cookoffs so anytime we get a chance to get together and do some cooking the guys are willing to help out."

Stephanie Parkhurst, labor and delivery nurse says, "Everybody loves food so we decided he wanted to get his BBQ team together and cook for all of the employees at Wayne Memorial."

The goal was to feed around 1,000 people but the pitmasters and volunteers fed close to 1,500 people.

The BBQ was turkey BBQ and it was donated by Hills Beef and Pork Center and Butterball. Other local businesses and churches and made donations.

