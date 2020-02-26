Ayden man accused of threatening person with a gun during robbery

A man from Ayden is accused of robbing a person with a gun, but some of the details are not clear.

Ayden police say Maurice Hart Jr. robbed the person on Tuesday. According to the arrest warrant, Lele's Convenient Store is written in parenthesis next to the alleged victim's name. We aren't sure what the exact connection is to the store, but we are reaching out to authorities for that information.

Police say Hart Jr. also worked with another person in the robbery. He's in the Pitt County jail under a $275,000 bond.