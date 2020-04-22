Ayden community shows supports for Ayden Court Nursing Home

AYDEN, NC (WITN) Ayden town leaders and community members showed their support Wednesday outside Ayden Court, the town’s skilled nursing facility, for residents and staff.
A caravan of public service departments and community members, led by Mayor Steve Tripp, let residents know they are loved and not forgotten. It was also meant to show appreciation to staff.
Every facility resident and staff member received handwritten cards of love and appreciation written by various community members including children, teenagers and adults.