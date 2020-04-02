Ayden bakery using baked goods to remind people about social distancing

Decorative cookies are fun, but they serve even more of a purpose when they're reminding us to social distance.

Gwendy's Goodies in Ayden has started doing quarantine boxes with cookies. They have started a delivery option, where people can send cookies and baked goods to their friends and loved ones.

Owner Gwendy Yiznitsky says business has been going well, especially because people are utilizing these options and this creativity. She says she is particularly proud to see the continued generosity throughout the community.

If you're interested in their social distancing cookies or other products, click here.