Ayden Utilities continues service for those who can't pay during COVID crisis

Ayden Utilities leaders are stepping up to help residents who are financially struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Town officials said they would not disconnect utility services due to non-payment, and that late fees will be waived during the COVID-19 emergency period of March 17th through April 29th.

Customers are reminded that they are still responsible to pay their bills but with an extension. The town manager said, he understands that a lot of people are out of work or have lost jobs surrounding the stay at home executive order or loss of business; so the city wants to help its residents.

Town Manager Steve Harrell said, they will work with customers on a payment plan if needed.

Several cities and towns in Eastern North Carolina are suspending turning off utilities during the coronavirus, including Greenville utilities and the city of New Bern.