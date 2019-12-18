Ayden Police hold Shop with a Cop

With Christmas right around the corner, many people are out doing their Christmas shopping and Wednesday some local children got the chance to shop with police officers.

Ayden Police were at Walmart shopping as part of their Shop with a Cop program.

This year ten children were nominated to go shopping with the Ayden Police Department. The children were nominated by their local elementary school based on needs.

This year each child had $400.00 that could be split half on toys and half on clothes.

After a day of shopping, the officers and children were treated to a pizza party back at the police department.

The kids also made ornaments they can take home with them.

The Shop with a Cop program and the pizza party are both funded by donations from the public.