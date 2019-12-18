Ayden-Grifton students get a lesson from NASCAR technicians

Some local high school students got a hands on automotive demo Wednesday from NASCAR affiliated technicians.

Technicians with Universal Technical Institute, a division of NASCAR Tech in Charlotte, met with students at Ayden-Grifton High School in Pitt County.

The students got a look at a high performance car and dirt bike and learned how the advanced computer systems and mechanics of the vehicles incorporate STEM concepts that the students learn in their classes.

The technicians shared some of the design concepts behind cars designed for the race track and performance vehicles designed for drifting.

The technicians will meet with students at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville on Thursday.