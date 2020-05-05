Ayden Court Nursing and Rehab reports three COVID-19 cases

A nursing home in the east has been added to the list of those with coronavirus outbreaks.

Ayden Court Nursing and Rehab has three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The State Department of Health & Human Services says two employees and one patient have the virus.

The state recently began reporting outbreaks at nursing homes and residential care facilities.

In Kinston, the Caswell Development Center has also been added to the list. Four staff members and two residents at Caswell have tested positive.