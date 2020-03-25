Ayden issues 'go home, stay home' order

Ayden has issued a 'go home, stay home' order for town residents.

After an emergency town board meeting, the Pitt County town said it would follow the county health director's plea for people to stay at home.

It prohibits gatherings of 10 or more while containing exceptions for essential activities and businesses.

Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp says, "We as Americans, we people in Ayden, people in eastern North Carolina, we have a chance to defeat this disease."

The mayor says these restrictions will hit local businesses hard, but the sooner we start, the better well be. "See, the economy gets better results when you lower the curve, and flatten the curve. Data has shown that."

The order begins at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and continues for the next two weeks.