Authorities searching for missing man in Pitt County

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pitt County man authorities say might be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says Denny Mooring, 70, was last seen at 3188 Brick Kiln Road in Greenville. He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, bib overalls and slippers. Mooring is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.

He might be driving a 2001 white Chevy van with North Carolina license plate #JP9-611.

If you think you have seen Mooring, please contact the Pitt County Sheriff's Office at (252) 830-4141.