Authorities investigating fatal fire in Lenoir County

A person was killed in a fire this morning in Lenoir County.

Sheriff deputies say firefighters were called around 5:45 a.m. to a home on Potters Hill Road outside of Pink Hill.

The blaze destroyed the home, and firefighters discovered the body after searching the house. The house had a wheelchair ramp leading up to the front door.

In addition to deputies, the SBI, the State Fire Marshal's Office and ATF are investigating the fire.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Two fire departments, Pink Hill and Deep Run remain on the scene putting out hot spots from the fire.

