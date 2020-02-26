Authorities believe they found body of missing man with ties to Swansboro

Authorities think they found the body of a man with ties to Swansboro.

The Person County Sheriff's Office says 75-year-old William Holt's cell phone was found yesterday. His body was reportedly found near the phone. He was reported missing in Person County, but family members tell WRAL in Raleigh he is from Swansboro. He had been visiting family in Person County.

He has been missing since December when he went for a walk with his dog. Family members and deputies hoped he would use past military skills to survive.

