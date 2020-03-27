Attorney General investigates Amazon price gouging complaints

Price gouging has become a concern for customers around the country as stores run out of supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attorney General Josh Stein's office says they are investigating nine Amazon sellers based in North Carolina that are accused of raising prices on coronavirus-related products, including hand sanitizer and N95 masks.

Stein says Amazon recently found businesses and sellers in our state who reportedly raised prices on products more than 40% between February 10 and March 16. Amazon says one group made more than $100,000 in sales as a result of those higher prices.

North Carolina's price gouging law, which was triggered by Governor Cooper's declaration of a state of emergency on March 10, protects people from scammers.

So far, Stein's office says they have received 450 complaints. If you see potential price gouging, call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint here.​