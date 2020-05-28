Atlantic Beach says bars, nightclubs can reopen with outdoor areas

Atlantic Beach leaders will allow bars and nightclubs to serve beer and wine outdoors.

Under phase two of Governor Roy Cooper's reopening plan, those businesses are not allowed to reopen.

Town council voted unamiously, with two members abstaining, to approve the temporary measure.

Atlantic Beach's plan would require bars and businesses to have the temporary outdoor areas within 100 feet of their existing building, the area would be clearly marked, and customers cannot take open containers outside the temporary areas.

It also says the businesses can only have the outdoor areas open between noon and 9:00 p.m. and they cannot exceed the current limits for outdoor mass gatherings, which is now set at 25 people.

Atlantic Beach says the outdoor serving provisions will remain until all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by the state.